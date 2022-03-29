FUSE at SECCA: a Makers Market
Collaboration born from separation
FUSE at SECCA : A Makers Market is an event created by artists for artists and is the inaugural show for the Metal Mavens, a trio of metalsmiths from different cities driven by the challenges of the last two years to expand and support their creative communities through collaboration and partnership. The vision of FUSE began last year and will be actualized this April. The Metal Mavens are partnering with SECCA, the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem, NC who will host the market on their grounds. Along with the community of artists exhibiting at FUSE, this one day show will feature local food trucks, and coincide with the RiverRun International Film Festival, also being hosted at SECCA.
The show will be held rain or shine on April 23rd, 2022 from 11am-7pm on SECCA’s grounds located at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
“This feels like the start of something that should’ve started a long time ago” says co-founder Erica Stankwytch Bailey
There will be 36 artists exhibiting at FUSE, and over a third of the artists represented at the market are Winston-Salem locals including: Annie Grimes Williams, Ashley Johnson, Emily Claire, Jennifer McCormick, Lindsay Piper Potter, Woodie Anderson, Tim Bowman, and more.
The collaboration of multiple creative organizations will offer introductions to new artists, awareness of local associations, as well as new experiences, to the audiences that attend these events. With SECCA, RiverRun, and the exhibiting artists, the Metal Mavens are bringing their vision of building community through partnership closer to fruition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.