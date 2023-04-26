In March 2022, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners earmarked $4.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be managed by Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. These funds are being used to provide aid to our local arts and cultural sector, including arts and cultural organizations and artist small businesses through new revitalization and expansion of community-based arts programming, arts workforce development programs, and technical assistance.
Over the last year, we have been working closely with Forsyth County staff members to launch this funding to the community. After a lengthy period of compliance, trainings, and community conversations, we opened our grant application portal in late January 2023. Funding requests may range from $1,000 to $75,000 and must be sustainable and show diverse community impact. Higher requests may be considered but are not guaranteed. To date, more than $1.7 million has been awarded in funding contracts to a variety of arts and cultural organizations and individual artists.
This funding is special, once-in-a-lifetime funding that will be used to fuel the needs in our community to break down barriers and inspire the next wave of change in our community.
Afterall, ART = CHANGE.
We encourage you to explore this opportunity for funding for organizations or artists you are involved with in Winston-Salem or Forsyth County. Perhaps you’ll take this paper clipping to a friend at the office or share it on social media. In order to transform our community and realize the full power of the arts, we must leverage this money in a mighty way. Will you help us get the word out?
For more information and to apply, visit www.intothearts.org/arpa. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis with deadlines on the fifth of each month.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
