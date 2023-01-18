Bookmarks is excited to host 23 authors in Winston-Salem for their 11th Annual Movable Feast Weekend on Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5, 2023. Both days at Reynolds Place Theatre in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts will be filled with book readings, book signings, and conversations with authors. This event is presented in support from Salemtowne.
The weekend starts with an author showcase on Saturday night where attendees will hear from all the Movable Feast authors. The authors are personally introduced and given two minutes to read one to two carefully selected paragraphs from their most recent book. Following the event, there will be a wine reception for attendees to meet authors and have their books signed and/or personalized. Wine will be provided by Raffaldini Vineyards. Tickets for this event are $47 (plus tax & fees) per person.
Sunday afternoon is the traditional Movable Feast where each author visits ten tables for ten minutes each — think speed dating with authors! Each table will hear from a total of 10 different authors. Halfway through the author rotations, we will have a 30-minute beverage reception. There will be a booksigning following the event for attendees to have books signed and personalized. Individual tickets for this event are $60 (plus tax & fees). Table tickets for this event are $425 (plus tax & fees); each table seats eight.
The following is a list of the authors who will appear at the Movable Feast Weekend: Kimberly Belle, Kimberly Brock, Kristen Mei Chase, Johnny Compton, Ann Dávila Cardinal, Mazey Eddings, Scott Gates, Silas House, Timothy Janovsky, Pam Jenoff, Lauren Kung Jessen, Jennifer McGaha, Jamila Minnicks, Wanda M. Morris, Adele Myers, Robin W. Pearson, Mark Powell, Matthew Quick, Eden Robins, Saket Soni, Goldie Taylor, E.M. Tran, and Nicole Zelniker.
In addition to Salemtowne, this event is sponsored by Nova Triad Homes, Insider the Writer’s Studio Podcast, Z. Smith Reynolds Library, Raffaldini Vineyards, and Read Forever.
Get tickets today and learn more about the featured authors at www.bookmarknc.org/MovableFeast2023.
Bookmarks is a literary arts non-profit that cultivates community by bringing people of all ages together with books and authors who educate, inspire, challenge, and entertain. For eighteen years, Bookmarks has hosted the largest annual Festival of Books & Authors, outreach into schools and community, year-round events for all ages, and opportunities to connect through the power of story. Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
