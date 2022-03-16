Festival of the Wild Geese originated in Lagos, Portugal in 2006. The festival celebrates Irish heritage with music and dance from famous Irish entertainers. This month, March 24-26, Festival of the Wild Geese is making its US debut in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Simon Burgess and his team have partnered with Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County to host the festival across two venues and three days.
The festival contains talent showcased from two performance groups, Rhythm of the Dance and Shamrock Tenors. Rhythm of the Dance combines traditional dance and music with the most up-to-date stage technology. Performances for Rhythm of the Dance will be held on Arts Council’s campus at Hanesbrands Theatre (251 N Spruce Street) March 24-26. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Shamrock Tenors are Northern Ireland’s newest and most electric five-piece harmony and multi-instrumental group, combining traditional Celtic melodies and exciting modern-day vocals. Shamrock Tenors will perform at ROAR, Winston-Salem’s newest multi-level entertainment venue featuring dining and entertainment, March 25 and 26. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30 p.m.
“I created and successfully ran the first Festival of the Wild Geese in Lagos, Portugal in 2006, and for several years thereafter,” expressed Simon Burgess, Owner/Operating Partner of ROAR Brands. “It became a community event for the Irish to vacate to Portugal and listen to famous Irish entertainers. This year we will make history, by bringing the festival centered on rich Irish culture to North Carolina at ROAR in downtown Winston Salem. Arts Council is partnering with us to host two world-renowned acts for the only Irish music festival in the Triad featuring The Shamrock Tenors and Rhythm of the Dance. We hope the community will enjoy this three-day festival around St. Patrick’s week attracting additional Irish entertainers for years to come.
Festival of the Wild Geese takes place in downtown Winston-Salem March 24-26. For tickets and more information visit FestivaloftheWildGeese.com.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region.
We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
