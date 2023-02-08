As live theater continues to rebound from a global lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, UNCSA Drama Dean Scott Zigler identifies several trends that will help the industry define its new normal.
Bringing theater to the community
Some organizations are trading the high overhead cost of brick-and-mortar buildings for partnerships that attract new audiences. According to Zigler, this model reduces ticket prices and breaks down economic barriers. “Buildings bring substantial overhead costs. That contributes to higher ticket prices,” he explains. “When you make the whole city your stage, you can reach people who have historically been priced out of live theater.”
He predicts that the new model will also break barriers in which stories get told. “When you are actively taking theater into the community, you pay particular attention to what kinds of work will speak to the audience,” he says.
Presenting new stories and reimagining old stories
New stories for wider audiences will drive demand for traditionally underrepresented actors, writers and producers, Zigler predicts. He points to recent productions, including the all-Black cast Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.”
“This is not just plugging Black or Latinx actors into ‘White’ stories,” Zigler says. “It is resetting classic plays into different community settings, which resonates with people who have never seen their stories on stage performed by actors who look like them.”
And that results in meaningful work for Black and Brown actors, directors, producers and creative team members.
Supporting young actors who want to tell their own stories
Many actors eventually stretch their creative muscles by writing and directing for stage and screen, but Zigler says the transition is happening earlier in their careers, especially for women. He points to Michaela Coel, the award-winning British actress who won an Outstanding Writing Emmy for her work on the BBC and HBO comedy “I May Destroy You”; Pheobe Waller-Bridge, who won both acting and writing Emmys for her series “Fleabag”; and Rachel Bloom, whose series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” won at the Emmys, Golden Globes, Gotham and Television Critics Association.
“All three of these women trained as actors,” Zigler says. “Actors are finding the only way to get their stories out is to tell them in their own words.”
Embracing social media
Zigler says the social media platforms, particularly TikTok, will propel more and more actors into mainstream opportunities.
In the spring of 2022, UNCSA School of Drama student DaMya Gurley, who had amassed almost 400k followers on TikTok, was cast in the sketch comedy series “Stapleview,” with episodes airing weekly on TikTok live.
TikTok continues to thrive despite the controversy surrounding security risks, and Zigler says industry insiders will come to terms with its power. “TikTok has become an acceptable way of entering the entertainment industry, even for those who might not have any training or experience.”
