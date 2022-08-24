Imagine the thrill of opening sheet music to your favorite song, placing your fingers on the piano keys, and bringing the music to life, in an instant!
This phenomenal skill — “sight reading” — seems like magic. Great sight readers can look at the dots and squiggles penned by composers from long ago, or the pixelated piano versions of today’s hit songs, and make music on the spot. Thanks to this ability, these musical “magicians” enjoy many professional opportunities, and can say “Yes!” to last-minute song requests.
Unfortunately, the process of learning how to sight read can feel less than magical, and more like trying to pull a rabbit out of an ordinary hat. Aspiring sight readers receive this well-intentioned advice: “Don’t stop!” Essentially, play hundreds of notes at just the right time, without having practiced the piece. Is it any wonder why so many students dread sight reading?
When I first moved to Winston-Salem in 2011, I knew that I wanted to improve my capabilities as a pianist and teacher. After over a decade studying piano, I still couldn’t sight read well. Finally, the major turning point came in 2015. I donned a black “cape” backwards, and was initiated into the magic…
My graduate professor at Salem College, Dr. Barbara Lister-Sink, wrapped a barber’s bib around my neck and draped it over the keys, hiding them from view, and asked me to sight read a simple piece. She had already helped me to play great works by Beethoven, Bach, and Brahms. Suddenly, as I reached out to play a little “Minuet”, I was lost — and thrilled. Finally, I knew exactly why I couldn’t sight read: I didn’t have a sight reader’s feel for the keyboard.
Remember learning how to type? At first, every keystroke was a “hunt and peck” effort. Thanks to the bumps on the F and J keys, you gradually got a feel for the “home row”, and then the neighboring keys. Today, your fingers fly on the keyboard, and you rarely need to look down. The piano keyboard also has bumps: the black keys. Great sight readers have developed a strong feel for the keys, so they don’t need to look down often. By keeping their eyes on the music, they enter a flow state: seeing notes, feeling keys, and listening to the music.
After the barber’s bib breakthrough, I temporarily ignored the advice, “Don’t stop!”, and took time to feel the keys while gazing at the notes on the page. Over time, thanks to feedback from my private students in Winston-Salem, we developed fun exercises that train every aspect of the skill.
Learning to read music should be as accessible — and inevitable — as learning to read words. If you play piano but struggle with sight reading, I invite you to join me for my six-week course, “Sight Reading Spark,” which begins on September 14. To enroll or learn more, visit www.sightreadingspark.com.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community, visit cityofthearts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.