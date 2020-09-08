The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is proud to present a first-of-its-kind fall virtual season featuring live productions streamed on-demand right into your living room. The season begins with Marisol by José Rivera, an apocalyptic comedy of urban realities and guardian angels that will stream on-demand October 15-17.
Following this, Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew will stream from November 5-7. The third play in Morisseau’s Detroit Cycle, Skeleton Crew focuses on employees at an auto stamping plant and the new economic realities facing them at the start of the Great Recession.
Hear Our Voices: An Inclusive Celebration of New Musical Theatre follows shortly after, streaming from November 12-14. This world premiere song cycle is part of a mission to center marginalized voices in American Theatre and focuses on new work by BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and disabled writers.
Concluding the fall season is a quartet of one-act plays by MFA Directing and Theatre for Youth candidates, featuring Here We Go by Caryl Churchill, Incognito by UNCG playwriting professor Janet Allard, Feeding the Moonfish by Barbara Wiechmann, and The Arkansaw Bear by Aurand Harris. The MFA candidate one-acts will stream from December 3-5. For more information about on-demand streaming tickets please call the UNCG Theatre Box Office at 336-334-4392 or visit www.UNCGTHEATRE.com.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success, and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
