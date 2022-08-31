Wake Forest University’s Face to Face Speaker Forum brings world-renowned, influential voices to Winston-Salem to discuss topics in a variety of areas including politics, arts and culture, business, global issues and social justice. Face to Face also serves as a fundraiser for need-based student scholarships at Wake Forest.
The inaugural in-person season was a success and included best-selling author and noted journalist Malcolm Gladwell, former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright and former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and concluded with legendary cellist and humanitarian Yo-Yo Ma in conversation with Jeffrey Brown of “PBS Newshour.” Face to Face also hosted a special post-season event with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, neurosurgeon and multiple Emmy Award-winning chief medical correspondent for CNN.
The second season kicks off on September 14 at the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem with a conversation between America’s 43rd President George W. Bush and the author and presidential historian Jon Meacham. President Bush and Meacham will discuss a wide range of topics, including lessons from the presidency about getting big things done, the importance of personal characteristics to governance and why America is so divided and what can be done to solve the issue.
Season two will feature three additional events:
Thomas Friedman, internationally renowned author and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for The New York Times, on November 15, 2022,
Bryan Stevenson, social justice activist, public interest lawyer and author of the bestselling book “Just Mercy” (also adapted to a feature film), on February 23, 2023, and
Kristin Chenoweth, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor and singer best known for her role as Glinda in the musical “Wicked,” on April 12, 2023.
The best way to enjoy all Face to Face events is with a season subscription. Subscriptions are still available for the entire season, including the September 14 event with President Bush. After September 14, Face to Face will introduce a special Gold Package subscription — beginning at only $180 — for the three remaining events of the season.
“Season two of Face to Face is filled with wonderful, talented artists, including President Bush himself who has become a noted painter since leaving office,” Face to Face Executive Director Sue Henderson said. “Our season will conclude with Kristin Chenoweth, who is one of the most widely acclaimed performing artists of our time.
“We are a community facing event that works with the United Way and other local organizations to provide free tickets to those in the community who might not otherwise be able to afford to attend Face to Face events,” Henderson said. “There’s another benefit of Face to Face that sometimes goes unnoticed. People considering a move to the City of Arts and Innovation look at the caliber of events that our community offers, and we think Face to Face is a good example of what makes Winston-Salem a great place to live and work.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit facetoface.wfu.edu.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
