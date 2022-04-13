Wake Forest University launched the Face to Face Speaker Forum in spring 2020. The community-facing series brings world-renowned, influential voices to Winston-Salem to discuss topics in a variety of areas including politics, arts and culture, business, global issues and social justice.
Within months of its launch, Face to Face pivoted to create a virtual season, which included new programs. The first virtual event featured prize-winning columnists Eugene Robinson of The Washington Post and Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal. A second virtual program showcased author and National Humanities Award-winner Isabell Wilkerson. The series also offered virtual preview events with former United States Secretaries of State General Colin Powell and Dr. Madeleine Albright and concluded the virtually presented season with a preview conversation between Dr. Nathan Hatch and Yo-Yo Ma.
Face to Face presented its inaugural in-person season on September 14, 2021 with best-selling author and noted journalist Malcolm Gladwell. The season continued on November 9 with an evening featuring former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright and former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel. The inaugural season of Face to Face concluded on February 16 with legendary cellist and humanitarian Yo-Yo Ma in conversation with Jeffrey Brown of “PBS Newshour.”
Not only does this series bring our community face to face with world-class individuals, but it also serves as a fundraiser for student scholarships. Proceeds from Face to Face events go to need-based scholarship recipients at Wake Forest University.
“Face to Face offers an intimate look at agents of change who have impacted our world,” Face to Face Executive Director Sue Henderson said. “Our program intentionally engages future leaders, including Wake Forest students, students from peer institutions in our region and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County area high school students.”
Face to Face recently presented a special post-season event on April 12 when Dr. Sanjay Gupta, neurosurgeon and multiple Emmy Award-winning chief medical correspondent for CNN, joined Face to Face for an evening of conversation moderated by Dr. Julie A. Freischlag, Chief Executive Officer of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine, and Chief Academic Officer of Atrium Health Enterprise.
Following Dr. Gupta, Face to Face announced the lineup for the 2022-23 Face to Face Speaker Forum. The second season will feature:
September 14, 2022: A conversation between America’s 43rd President George W. Bush and author, historian and presidential biographer Jon Meacham will take place at LJVM Coliseum. Meacham’s discussion with President Bush will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you will not want to miss.
November 15, 2022: Internationally renowned author Thomas Friedman will speak at Wait Chapel. He is a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for The New York Times who has written extensively about foreign affairs, globalization and environmental issues.
February 23, 2023: Also at Wait Chapel, Face to Face will present social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, a public interest lawyer who has dedicated his career to helping the poor, the incarcerated and the condemned. Stevenson authored the bestselling book “Just Mercy,” which was adapted to become an acclaimed feature film.
April 12, 2023: The season concludes at LJVM Coliseum with Emmy and Tony Award- winning actor and singer Kristin Chenoweth. A star of stage, television and film, she is best known for her role as Glinda in the musical “Wicked.” At Face to Face, Chenoweth will share anecdotes from her incredible career and will take the microphone to sing for our audience.
New season subscriptions will go on sale May 1. For more information, please visit facetoface.wfu.edu.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region.
We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.