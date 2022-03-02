Events Featuring Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite at Reynolda House Museum of American Art
Our Search for “Beautiful” on Friday, Mar. 11, 7 p.m. and
The Keeper of the Images on Mar. 19, 4 p.m.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 2, 2022)—Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite is on view at Reynolda House Museum of American Art through May 8. In conjunction with the exhibition, Reynolda is offering several related events, including Our Search for “Beautiful” on Friday, Mar. 11 at 7 p.m. and The Keeper of the Images on Mar. 19 at 4 p.m.
Black Is Beautiful is the first major exhibition to focus on this central figure of the second Harlem Renaissance whose art popularized the “Black Is Beautiful” cultural movement that began in the 1960s in the United States. Through more than 40 iconic photographs of Black men and women with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, Black Is Beautiful reflects how Brathwaite—inspired by the writings of famed activist and black nationalist Marcus Garvey—used his art to effect social change in the late 1950s and 1960s.
Our Search for “Beautiful”
Friday, Mar. 11, 7 p.m.
Women of color who are leaders in our local community will share their personal experiences of changing beauty standards as another thoughtful layer to Black Is Beautiful during this in-person event. The speakers will discuss topics such as instances of colorism, representation in art and popular media, and generational differences. This panel talk will be moderated by Owens Daniels, photographer and Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts Creative Catalyst fellow in art and community engagement at Reynolda. Panelists will include Nikita D. Wallace, Founder and Creative Director of Winston-Salem Fashion Week, and Kellie Easton, President and CEO of Action4Equity.A reception will take place at 6:30 p.m. prior to the program.
Sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities
Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Keeper of the Images: Kwame Brathwaite’s Harlem
with Kwame S. Brathwaite and Wake Forest University Professor of the Humanities Corey D.B. Walker
Mar. 19, 4 p.m. Note: This is a virtual event
Kwame S. Brathwaite, son of the “keeper of the images” and Black Is Beautiful photographer, will lead an interdisciplinary exploration of Pan Africanism. This panel presentation will discuss Marcus Garvey’s influence on social activism, changing conceptions of fashion and beauty, the centrality of jazz and blues to 20th-century Black cultural identity, and more.
Sponsored by the Wake Forest University Humanities Institute, with support made possible by a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, and The Bynum E. Tudor Fund for Reynolda House Museum of American Art.
The Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite exhibition is organized by Aperture Foundation, New York and Kwame S. Brathwaite. The exhibition Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite and the accompanying Aperture publication are made possible, in part, with generous support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Photographic Arts Council Los Angeles.
Reynolda House is grateful for the support of the following sponsors of Black Is Beautiful:
Major Sponsors
Bank of America
The Cathleen and Ray McKinney Exhibition Fund
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County
Lead Sponsors
Mr. Olle and Dr. Emily Rostlund
Contributing Sponsors
Lisa and Alan Caldwell
Terrie and John Davis
Scottie and David Neill
Wake Forest University
Exhibition Partners
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
Dr. Amy McMichael-Thomas and Mr. Ralph Thomas
Taylor & Taylor, Attorneys at Law, PLLC
Hours and Admission
Reynolda House Museum of American Art, located at 2250 Reynolda Rd., is open to visitors Tuesday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Admission is charged. Museum members, children 18 and under, students, active or retired military personnel with ID, EBT cardholders, employees of Wake Forest University and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with valid ID receive free admission to the Museum. Passes to Reynolda House in English and Spanish are also available to check out from every branch of the Forsyth County Public Library free of charge. View all free admission opportunities.
Reynolda Gardens is open from dawn to dusk daily free of charge. The Greenhouse is currently closed. Reynolda Village merchant hours vary. No ticket is needed to shop at the Reynolda House Museum store. Explore reynolda.org for more information.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
