Eat. Drink. Restaurant Week
March 20-April 3, 2022 is Eat. Drink. Restaurant Week! This two-week span celebrates the culinary arts in the Triad and features 40 different local restaurants in Winston-Salem, High-Point, Greensboro and surrounding cities and towns. This event is the product of the collaboration between Algenon Cash and Triad Food and Beverage Coalition.
Algenon Cash is a local public figure based out of the Triad region of North Carolina. Cash is an entrepreneur, public speaker, columnist, and has a passion for great tasting food from local restaurants and eateries in our region. Cash is the Founding Director of Triad Food and Beverage Coalition (TFBC). TFBC’s mission is “to promote a healthy food and beverage community in the Triad of North Carolina.” TFBC provides members with strategic programming, marketing, technical assistance, and direct input on public policies that encourage regional economic growth.
“Eat. Drink. Restaurant Week is the first step in establishing a pathway to help local and out-of-market guests engage with locally owned restaurants,” shared Algenon Cash, Founding Director of Triad Food and Beverage Coalition. “It’s a pleasure to lay the foundation for this important work that will touch, culture, tourism, and economic development.”
Eat. Drink. Restaurant Week continues through this Sunday, April 3. To see the full list of participating restaurants, visit Triad Food and Beverage Coalition’s Facebook page.
Walkin’ from TNC Productions
Walkin’ is a play from TNC productions that opened March 30, 2022 at Reynolds Place Theatre in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. The play discusses social injustices amongst the Black community in the United States.
Walkin’ — formerly Walking’ to be Free — is a script (by Washington, DC based writers Kenneth Carroll with Jennifer Nelson, and including a final adaption by Charlotte/LA writer, Stacy Rose) is adapted from the book, “Voices of Freedom.” It is a travelogue and/or a memory book of some of those voices who used the darkness of racism to define the light of freedom. The production is told through the voices of some of the participants and inspired by the Henry Hampton documentary “Eyes on the Prize”, an award-winning PBS film from 1989. Walkin’ is grounded in contemporary times and in a specific period of the Civil Rights Movement (1955-1968) mostly within Winston-Salem and weaves the viewer through a tapestry of situations ending in current times, as seen — and told, with a hip-hop flavor through the eyes and voice of Emmett Till.
This is the first time that Walkin’ will be performed as a fully staged production. This limited time run ends on April 2, 2022. For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.intothearts.org/events-info/walkin.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
