Art in the Park
Greensboro, NC -- Join us for Art in the Park, on Sunday, July 24 from 2-6 pm in Sternberger Park within the Dunleath Historic Neighborhood. The park is located at 715 Summit Avenue. Ten artists, who are Dunleath residents, will exhibit their works of art which include fine art painting, mixed media, fiber, photography, and more. Participating artists include Taylor Allison, Susan Harrell, Anne Franklin, Emma Barnes, Dale Edwards, Kimberly Edwards, Bert VanderVeen, Amanda Mack, Michaela Hafley, and Mary Cubberley. Admission is free and all are welcome.
