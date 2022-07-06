Art in the Park
Greensboro, NC -- Ten residents of the Dunleath Historic Neighborhood will exhibit their works of art this Sunday, July 10 at Art in Park. The event will be held from 2-6 pm in Sternberger Park, located at 715 Summit Avenue within the Dunleath Neighborhood. Participating artists include Taylor Allison, Susan Harrell, Anne Franklin, Emma Barnes, Dale Edwards, Kimberly Edwards, Bert VanderVeen, Amanda Mack, Michaela Hafley, and Mary Cubberley. Works include fine art painting, mixed media, fiber, photography, and more. Admission is free.
(A sampling of some of the artists' work is shown below)
