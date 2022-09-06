Downtown Greenway Honored as ‘Great Place for Public Art’
GREENSBORO, NC (September 6, 2022) – The NC Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA-NC) will honor the Downtown Greenway with its Great Place for Public Art award during its state conference, held September 13-16 in Winston-Salem.
The award honors places that showcase their community’s creative side. The APA-NC awards committee judges were impressed by the quality and thoughtfulness of the nomination, submitted by the City of Greensboro Planning Department and Action Greensboro, which oversaw the development of the art on the greenway.
From its earliest stages, Downtown Greenway planners determined that site-specific public art would be a key focus of the trail. Four major works of public art mark the corners of the four-mile loop. Each of these pieces has a theme related to Greensboro and its growth into the city it is today. It is art that tells the story of our neighborhoods and our city. The cornerstone themes of Motion, Innovation, Tradition, and Freedom were developed through extensive community collaboration. In addition, there are benches and bike racks created by artists, as well as special features throughout the loop. To learn more about the art on the Downtown Greenway, visit its website.
This is at least the second Great Place award given to a Downtown Greensboro space. In 2016, APA-NC honored the Southeastern Building as a Great Historic Rehabilitation.
Photos courtesy of the City of Greensboro. Permission to reprint.
