Oy! All you pirates, mermaids, surfer dudes, NC beach bums, ART & fun lovers in general! Looking for a little adventure? Dress the part and navigate to Trade Street Beach on July 1st! The Downtown Arts District Association’s “Summer is HERE Hop” will turn N. Trade Street into “Trade Street Beach” for the July DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop from 7-10 PM.
Drop by DADA Headquarters at North Trade Street Arts (604-A N. Trade), get your photo made and vie for a prize in our costume contest! The winner will be featured on DADA social media & will win artwork from one of our selected artist for the July Hop!
FEATURED ART EXHIBITION: The DADA Members Gallery at North Trade Street Arts presents a collection of works including The Big 7: Lighthouses of NC by Rick Jones, artworks by Alton Rumfelt and Allison Hutchins and jewelry created with shells from NC beaches and other nautical themed jewelry by Marilyn Ingram, Marlene Kuser and Nancy Smith Wells.
FEATURED DADA Member Galleries with new exhibitions:
ARTWORKS
DELURK Gallery
“Trade Street Beach” will also present our growing collection of photo stations, a beach ball net, street chalk for you to create your own masterpiece, bubbles and DADA Member TROMPLOY will participate with a new amazing creation!
Fancy yourself as part of Blackbeard’s crew? Look for our well traveled Blackbeard photo station, signed in Bath, NC on the 300th Anniversary celebration by descendants of Blackbeard’s crew and other players in the Blackbeard story.
ART in the Intersection will present an interactive scenario by our Trade Street Beach
—— VISITOR INFORMATION
DADAGALLERYHOP.com for hop and parking info, HOTEL PACKAGES and more!
Visit our mini “Arts District Visitors Area” (North Trade Street Arts - 604-A N Trade Street, W-S, NC 27101) for maps and information.
Want to support DADA and the DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop? Join us or become a corporate sponsor! Visit dadaws.net and look under the About Us tab.
https://www.dadaws.net/join
The DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop is a presentation of The Downtown Arts District Association and is sponsored in part by: Mast General Store, The City of W-S, NC, The Arts Council of WS/FC, ARTC Theatre, Parsec Financial Wealth Management
*Masks needed where required
