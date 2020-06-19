GREENSBORO, NC (June 19, 2020) – Davie Street, from Friendly Avenue to Abe Brenner Place, will be closed from 12 pm Saturday, June 20 until 5 pm Monday, June 22, for the installation of a mural on the pavement led by local artist Phillip Marsh. Painting is scheduled to begin Sunday, June 21.
This is the first street mural approved under the City’s new Street Mural Program, overseen by the City’s office of arts and culture, Creative Greensboro. The mural will consist of the words “One Love.”
“Creative Greensboro is pleased to support this mural project, which is being made possible by several additional community partnerships. We are excited to see our creative community animating this section of Davie Street in new ways,” said City Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal.
