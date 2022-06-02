CVA Opens Two New Summer Exhibitions
CVA kicks off the summer with SEEING OURSELVES, an exhibition of work by The Black Women’s Art Collective, as well as We ART Greensboro: An exhibition showcasing the artists of Greensboro.
Greensboro, N.C., June 1, 2022 - The Center for Visual Artists (CVA) announces two new exhibitions opening in the CVA gallery on Friday, June 3. SEEING OURSELVES is an exhibition of The Black Women’s Art Collective, an effort of Public Art Practice Art Practice; and WE ART GREENSBORO is an annual exhibition open to all creatives in the city.
SEEING OURSELVES was born out of a need to amplify, uplift, and support black women artists and creatives as cultural workers. Groups like the Black Women’s Art Collective are critical in the nurturing and tangible support of Black women artists in their craft, allowing Black women space to create while being truly seen as who we are and who we will grow to be. This is Seeing Ourselves.
An opening reception is planned for First Friday, June 3, 2022 from 6-9 pm, with art viewing, mixing and mingling from 6-7p, artist talks by Collective artists: Karen Archia, Bevelyn Ukah, Jessica Jackson, and Deanna Williams, starting at 7pm, followed by community art-making.
Collective artist and Public Art Practice founder Karen Archia says, “I invited three talented women, Jessica, Bevelyn and Dee to make in-community with me in January of last year, and this is our second exhibit. We are growing and blossoming as artists, and we hope you enjoy this expression of our creative practice together”.
In addition, CVA will be opening their annual community art exhibition, WE ART GREENSBORO. This beloved exhibition is a chance for any artist making art in Greensboro, no matter their age, medium or experience, to show and sell their creations. This year, more than 70 local artists are showing work. Many of the exhibiting artists will be present at the Gallery on First Friday.
“We love this exhibition because it showcases the breadth and depth of talent across our city. Every year, we meet new creatives—both seasoned professionals and emerging artists of every age. It is a show of discovery for us at the CVA,” asserts CVA director Corrie Lisk-Hurst.
SEEING OURSELVES runs June 3 to July 2. We Art Greensboro will remain open until August 14.
CVA invites the public to come out and enjoy these two new exhibitions this First Friday night as well as take part in all that the Cultural Center has to offer on this art-filled evening.
To learn more about these and other exhibitions, you can visit www.mycvagreensboro.org or follow us on social media Instagram: centerforvisualartists, Facebook: MyCVAGreensboro.
The Black Women’s Art Collective extends many thanks to both the North Carolina Arts Council and the Center for Visual Artists for their fiscal and tangible support of their project.
The CVA is grateful for the support of Creative Greensboro and ArtsGreensboro, without which exhibitions like WE ART GREENSBORO would not be possible.
About the Center for Visual Artists
The Center for Visual Artists (CVA) is a 501(c)(3) visual art non-profit organization in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. that supports emerging artists of all ages through educational programs, exhibition opportunities, and community outreach. Without the strong support of donors, grantors, and other supporters in the Greensboro community, our efforts would not be possible.
