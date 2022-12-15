Creative Greensboro Selects Random Woods Artist in Residency
GREENSBORO, NC (December 15, 2022) – Greensboro-based artist Emilio Marz is the new artist in residence in the Random Woods community as part of Creative Greensboro’s Neighborhood Arts Residency Program. Marz will lead community engagement, arts programming, and a visual arts installation during a six-month residency.
His first residency event is a free virtual art session, “Back to the Drawing Board,” at 2 pm, Saturday, December 17. Marz will teach basic drawing skills, introduce his team of artists, and share his proposed residency plan of activities. To register and receive the event Zoom link, email marznationillustration@gmail.com.
About the Artist
Marz has 15 years of experience as a painter and graphic designer, and holds an associate’s degree in graphic design from Forsyth Technical Community College. He created the “Pieces of Now” mural at the Greensboro History Museum and the illustration used for the 2022 Carolina Blues Festival poster. He also organizes community dance events such as the “My City Get Down Dance Battle” during the 2021 Greensboro Food Truck Festival.
About Neighborhood Arts
Neighborhood Arts supports artists and neighborhood residents as co-leaders to connect communities with creativity. The program brings creative experiences close to home through arts activities and beautification projects that respond to neighborhood priorities. To date, Creative Greensboro has committed more than $150,000 toward creative projects in five neighborhoods identified for reinvestment in the City’s Housing GSO plan. Additional support for the initiative is provided by the City’s Housing and Neighborhood Development, Transportation, Parks and Recreation and Library departments.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. Learn more about Creative Greensboro or Neighborhood Arts at www.creativegreensboro.com.
Photos courtesy of the City of Greensboro. Permission to reprint.
