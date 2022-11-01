Creative Greensboro Selects 2023 GROW Artist Residents
GREENSBORO, NC (November 1, 2022) – Creative Greensboro has selected artists for its 2023 residencies in GROW, the Greensboro Residency for Original Works. The paid residency is supported by a $58,800, two-year Spark the Arts grant from the North Carolina Arts Council.
2023 GROW Artist Residents
- Rukiya Williams will create a documentary showcasing Greensboro’s creative community beginning December 12.
- Princess Johnson will develop an original ballet, titled “The Hair Journey,” about Black women’s relationship with their hair, starting in January 2023.
- Kay Marion will explore the relationship between classical and soul music through ethnomusicology and music composition beginning in March 2023.
- Todgi Dozier will repurpose found materials into new pieces of art during her residency in April 2023.
- Chappell Upper and Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company will adapt “Pride and Prejudice” into a contemporary theatrical work beginning in June 2023.
- Angela Rumball will compose a new musical and present it with performers from the community starting in August 2023.
- Tuari Walker will examine the business side of art and teach entrepreneurial skills for artists during his residency in September 2023.
- SunQueen Kelcey will lead a series of songwriting workshops and public performances starting in October 2023.
Located in the Greensboro Cultural Center, GROW was established in 2020 as a flexible space for Guilford County-based creatives to develop new work and offer free, public events. Selected residents receive no-cost access to the GROW space, dedicated marketing support, weekly compensation, and a materials budget. This year’s residents were selected by representatives from each gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center and members of the City Council-appointed Cultural Affairs Commission.
This project is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. GROW meets a Council priority by “providing opportunities for new and diverse artistic voices to share their work,” said Council Theater and Literature Director Jeff Aguiar.
“The commitment that Creative Greensboro and the City show in supporting local artists is clear as they offer what could be a career-changing residency for artists and Greensboro communities alike. The Council is thrilled to partner with Creative Greensboro for the next two years to grow artistry in our communities,” Aguiar said.
To learn more about upcoming residencies or past residents, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.