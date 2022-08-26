Creative Greensboro presents A Staged Reading of ‘The American Dream’
Greensboro, NC (August 26, 2022) – Creative Greensboro presents a staged reading of Clinton Festa’s “The American Dream” at 6:30 pm on Thursday, September 1, in Studio 413 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie Street. This Page to Stage reading series allows a playwrights to hear their plays read allowed by actors for the first time in public and get feedback towards a possible fully realized production. This staged reading is for adult audiences only. It is free but donations will be accepted to help further the programming of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum.
About the Play
When a group of disgruntled co-workers see that the lottery is sitting at $1billion, they decide to form an office pool to give it a try. In “The American Dream,” we see what happens when all but one of them joins the pool that produces the winning numbers.
About Clinton Festa
Clinton Festa is a Greensboro Playwrights' Forum member who began his career as a writer and cartoonist for his campus humor magazine. Since then he's had short plays produced around the US and Canada, comedy sketches that have placed in national competitions, and a novel, “Ancient Canada: a Mythological Tale,” published with CamCat Books. He recently wrote and directed a seven-episode action-comedy podcast called “The Malone Family in the Enchanted Forest.” Clinton runs an online book drive for inmates in prisons and juvenile detention centers called Sentences Book Donations. He lives in Greensboro with his wife and two children.
About The Playwrights' Forum
The Playwrights' Forum aids playwrights of the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina in getting published or produced through contacts, marketing, and improving their skill as dramatic writers. Members have the opportunity to see their plays live onstage through key opportunities such as the Evening of Short Plays, the North Carolina New Play Project, and the Page to Stagereading series. The group meets in person at 7 pm on the second Wednesday of each month starting August 10 in room 203 inside the Greensboro Cultural Center. Forum meetings are free to attend and open to anyone interested in exploring any aspect of theatre.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website.
