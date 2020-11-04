GREENSBORO, NC (November 4, 2020) – Creative Greensboro has launched Public Record: Greensboro’s Creatives, a video interview series featuring local artists. Watch the latest interviews on the first and third Fridays of every month at www.creativegreensboro.com, or subscribe to the Creative Greensboro newsletter to receive them by email.
The project was created by RJ Hooker through a Creative Greensboro Creative Catalyst Fellowship, funded by the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts and the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation.
“Through the Public Record project, you can witness artists with an incredible array of backgrounds and disciplines consider their lives, their work, their struggles, and their purpose. Take a moment to learn about the amazing creativity happening in Greensboro, and catalyze your own creativity in the process,” Hooker said.
The project meets the Creative Greensboro Cultural Arts Plan goals to provide individual artists and creative entrepreneurs with professional support systems and programs for networking and to develop approaches to building broader community awareness of arts, culture and creativity in Greensboro.
“The creativity in our city lifts us up and allows us to visualize both what the world is and what it could be. Knowing our creative community and understanding their work is an important part of this process. Public Record is a new and exciting opportunity to celebrate the creatives you already know and discover someone new,” said Ryan Deal, who leads Creative Greensboro.
Creative Catalyst Fellowships advance artist leadership through skill-building, mentoring, and community of practice; strengthen creative community networks to better address regional gaps; foster systemic approaches to increase access, inclusion and equity; and embrace participation and exchange across the creative sector. These competitive, paid fellowships, facilitated by the Kenan Institute, aim to support the next generation of artist leaders.
