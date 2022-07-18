Creative Greensboro Hosts Duane Cyrus for an Artist Residency at The Hyers Beginning July 25
GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will host Duane Cyrus for an artist Residency at The Hyers July 25 to August 7 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Cyrus, along with performing and visual art collective Theatre of Movement, will produce and present a performance art installation and community discussions. “TIME: Liminal, A Performance Art Autobiography” will be presented at 7 pm on July 29-30 and August 5-6. The events are free to attend with donations encouraged to support featured guests and collaborative artists.For more information, contact theatreofmovement.info@gmail.com or visit theatreofmovement.org.
“TIME: Liminal” will share a series of Cyrus’ reflections on nearly 20 years of arts performance, advocacy, and mentorship in North Carolina and 40 years as an arts practitioner around the world. The installation explores the evidence of a life lived in the ephemeral form of dance. Audiences will witness images and material from Cyrus’ personal dance archive developed throughout his career. “TIME: Liminal” serves as a thank you letter to North Carolina and an artistic bridge for continued engagement at a place that has helped shape the artist significantly.
The residency will also include community discussions with Cyrus and featured guests on the following topics:
- July 29: The Interview Time – Exploring the evidence of a life in dance.
- July 30: The Time of Process – How do creatives and audiences process artwork?
- August 5: A Time for Legacy – How does cultural preservation connect us to the future?
- August 6: Toward the Future Time – Mentorship and helping artists establish their voice.
Featured artists include Steven Cozart, Robbin Ka, Devin Newkirk, Hassan Pitts and the Resistance Project, with collaborative support by Billy James Hawkains III, Moore Media Works, Jurne Smith, and Cassandra Williams.
Theatre of Movement produces multidisciplinary collaborations and curations – meshing Cyrus’ movement background with photography, film, poetry, and music. Theatre of Movement seeks to disrupt and re-envisions how artists develop, produce, and present their work within a framework that is more equitable in the distribution of access, opportunity, and resources for artists and the audiences they engage. For more information, visit theatreofmovement.org.
The Residency at the Hyers program provides rent-free, one-to-six-week residencies for dance, theatre, music, film, and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. For more information about the residency, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974. To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
