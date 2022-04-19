Creative Greensboro Holds ‘The Sound of Music’ Auditions May 3-4
GREENSBORO, NC (April 19, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for the Tony award winning Broadway musical “The Sound of Music” at 7 pm on May 3 and 4 in Studio 413 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Actors ages 7 and up of all experience levels, genders, ethnicities, and racial identities are encouraged to audition. Sign up to audition at www.creativegreenboro.com.
Featuring many cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, “The Sound of Music” won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household.
Actors should prepare 16 bars of a contemporary Broadway musical to sing for their audition. Sheet music is preferred and an accompanist will be provided. Actors are asked not to audition with a song from “The Sound of Music.” Rehearsals are in the evenings and on weekends as schedules permit. Performances will take place from June 23-26. Rehearsals and performances will follow all current COVID-19 protocols, which are subject to change.
Not a performer and you still want to participate? Several backstage support opportunities are also available. Register to join the crew using the same online audition form.
Creative Greensboro’s drama programming provides the community opportunities to participate in all aspects of live theater, from auditioning, casting, rehearsals, stage management, and performance. The program emphasizes process over product and provides experiential learning while showcasing quality productions in a fun environment.
For more information, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
