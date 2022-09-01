Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is hosting an LGBTQ+ Art Exhibition.
In partnership with the Greensboro LGBTQ+ Older Adults Group and sponsored by AARP, Creative Aging Network-NC is hosting an LGBTQ+ art exhibition on our campus. The show will be on view from September 16th through 23rd.
Join us for an Opening Reception on Friday, September 16th, from 5:00-8:00 pm at our campus at 2400 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405. The exhibition will be on view until Sept.23.
About Creative Aging Network-NC: The mission of the Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The CAN-NC campus, located just 3 miles from downtown Greensboro, NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education.
