Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is hosting an LGBTQ+ Art Exhibition.

In partnership with the Greensboro LGBTQ+ Older Adults Group and sponsored by AARP, Creative Aging Network-NC is hosting an LGBTQ+ art exhibition on our campus. The show will be on view from September 16th through 23rd.

_Gentle Soul_ by Richard Partridge.jpg

Gentle Soul by Richard Partridge

Join us for an Opening Reception on Friday, September 16th, from 5:00-8:00 pm at our campus at 2400 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405. The exhibition will be on view until Sept.23.

Roaring River by Bob Kelly 30 x 45 - Photography - Vivid Satin (Xpozer Mounting System).jpg

Roaring River by Bob Kelly 30 x 45 - Photography - Vivid Satin (Xpozer Mounting System)

About Creative Aging Network-NC: The mission of the Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The CAN-NC campus, located just 3 miles from downtown Greensboro, NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education.

Web

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.