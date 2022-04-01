Creative Aging Network-NC announces the opening of an art exhibition by one of its studio artists. Celebrating the Horse will feature original art by 82-year-old Jean Musòn with 2 receptions open to the public. The first will be on Saturday, April 9th, from 10 am – 2 pm. Another will take place on Friday, April 22nd, from 5 pm – 7 pm in honor of Earth Day. Both receptions will be held on their campus at 2400 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 and refreshments will be sponsored by HealthTeam Advantage. The exhibition will remain on view through the month of April.
Jean Musòn is a Jamaican native and Greensboro resident with a studio at Creative Aging Network-NC. Growing up in the Caribbean climate where bright colors are a part of everyday life influences her style of painting. She expresses ideas and feelings in detailed paintings that depict vistas of her native Jamaica as well as numerous images of horses. “I think my feelings come out through horses,” she said. Her work brings out the colors she grew up with.
Jean began painting at an early age in her hometown of Kingston. “Jamaica is a very artistic society,” she said. “I always wanted to paint.” She left Jamaica in the early 1980’s and lived in Florida where she found a vibrant artistic community. In the 1990’s she moved to Greensboro, NC after visiting the area while her son, Damian Fisher, was a student at NC A&T University. Jean liked the area and what it offered artistically. “I’m happy that my age I’m able to have a community of like-minded folks who are expressing our creativity in many different ways,” she said.
About Creative Aging Network-NC: The mission of the Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The CAN-NC campus, located just 3 miles from downtown Greensboro, NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.