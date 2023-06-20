Contrasting Energies: the work of Frank Campion
Artfolios invites the public to two events celebrating the art of Frank Campion. The first event is an Opening Reception for “frank campion 2.0” on Friday, June 23 from 5:00-7:00pm at the Elberson Fine Arts Center. The Elberson is located on the Salem College campus at 412 Rams Drive; Winston-Salem, NC 27101. (https://www.artfolios.shop/campion) The second is an Open Studio with Frank Campion on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 2:00-5:00pm. Frank's studio is located at 3640 North Lakeshore Drive; Clemmons, NC 27012. (https://www.artfolios.shop/frank)
Frank’s paintings and works on paper explore contrasting energies: hard edge vs. soft edge, thin vs. thick, rational vs. random. “I have been consistently interested in the tension that can exist between logical, deliberate, geometric forms and irrational, accidental, painterly incident,” he shares, “And so, there are seemingly random fields of poured, splashed, thrown, dribbled, and layered color that support or are supported by a rational geometric structure. In some instances, this creates a sense of space and in others a kind of ambiguity.”
Frank’s art boasts of striking color. For example, in his piece “Purgatora” vibrantly statured reds are paired with a sliver of green and warm yellow. The effect is breath taking. Frank comments, “I have always loved color and that has always been central to my interest. I find that unexpected color juxtapositions create a kind of emotional drama—at times harmonious, at others contentious.”
Frank’s work evokes memory. “‘in the land of the ik’ was inspired by a visit to a village of the ancient and primitive people, the Ik ("heek"), in the hill country at the edge of Uganda's savannah,” Frank reminisces, “The color comes straight out of this crude village. My memory of it and these lovely, innocent people has remained vivid.” When looking back on the creation of “murchison falls” he muses, “This was inspired by a trek up the Nile River to see Murchison Falls—a dramatic rock structure through which millions of gallons of Nile River water are forced creating an amazing waterfall.”
“In the end,” Frank concludes, “people bring themselves to the work and with luck, the encounter will evoke unexpected memories, feelings, and associations.”
ABOUT FRANK CAMPION:
Frank Campion, Artfolios Artist, grew up in New York City. The Whitney, Guggenheim, The Met and MOMA were his playgrounds. He started painting at a young age and followed it through with a major in Fine Arts at Harvard. In Boston, his work was selected for significant group shows at The Institute of Contemporary Art, The Museum of Fine Arts (which has one of his paintings in their permanent collection), and The Danforth Museum. He enjoyed a series of successful solo shows at The Clark Gallery in Lincoln, MA and at Bridgewater State College. After a lover’s quarrel with the art world, he shifted his focus to the creative side of advertising and, after a 30-year career, retired in 2013 and took up painting again. Since then, his work has been seen at SECCA-DRAWN Concept & Craft, the Stella G Contemporary gallery in Charlotte, and the Longview Gallery in Washington, DC.
ABOUT ARTFOLIOS:
Artfolios connects the Triad of North Carolina to a curated collection of Winston-Salem area artists through an online fine art gallery, consultations with patrons, corporate art installations, and in person events featuring Artfolios’ artists. Artfolios’ mission: We seek to showcase a curated collection of artists and art styles as diverse as our community. Artfolios’ manifesto: We believe art has the power to connect people. We believe patrons need art in their lives. We believe in the beauty of diversity. We are Artfolios. To connect with Artfolios: www.Artfolios.shop, Instagram @shopartfolios, and Facebook @Artfolios
