GREENSBORO, NC – On Sat., Sept. 19, Greensboro will celebrate National Dance Day virtually with a lineup of performance videos from local dancers:
In addition to this digital component, Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) will be bringing an interactive art installation to LeBauer Park, the usual site of the in-person event. “Through art, we can bring something to the community in the park space that folks can enjoy safely and on their own time that still captures the spirit of interaction through movement that National Dance Day inspires,” said Amanda Miller, GDPI Director of Programs and Marketing.
Muralist, Darlene McClinton, and choreographer, Alexandra Joye Warren, have been commissioned to collaborate on a temporary mural to be painted on the stage floor of the Price/Bryan Performance Pavilion in LeBauer that will inspire movement through creative prompts and artistic design elements. Inspired by classic board game design, like Twister and Shoots and Ladders, park visitors will be able to move through and interact with the mural in a series of playful interpretations. Installation for the mural will begin on Fri., Sept. 18, to be completed by the end of the National Dance Day celebration on Sat., Sept. 19.
Upon installation, four choreographers, Gelly Long, Dylan Reddish, Laura Gutierrez, and Nicole Lawson, have been invited to interpret the mural through artistic movement on site and in their own dance styles. This portion of the project comes by way of a partnership between Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. and Dance Project, Inc. in celebration of Dance Project’s 30th anniversary season and as a kickstart to the organization's annual North Carolina Dance Festival. The festival, also going virtual this year, brings professional, modern and contemporary dance choreography from North Carolina artists to audiences across the state.
The entire mural process, from installation to interpretation, will be documented by video producer, Paul Byun, and Park Photographer, Jennifer Scheib, to be shared with the public as a documentary-short following the National Dance Day celebration.
National Dance Day GSO 2020 has been made possible by generous contributions from ArtsGreensboro, the Public Art Endowment of Greensboro, and the Weaver Foundation. For more information on the virtual event, please visit https://www.greensborodowntownparks.org/blog/categories/national-dance-day
Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro’s downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.
