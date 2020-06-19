End Racism Now #BLM Mural Is Drawing Lots of Viewers
Winston-Salem, NC (June 19, 2020) -- The “End Racism Now #BLM” mural on the 100 block of North Main Street in front of City Hall has proved to be such a popular attraction that the City of Winston-Salem is closing it to vehicular traffic this weekend. No vehicles will be allowed from 7:00 a.m., Saturday morning, until 7:00 a.m., Monday morning (June 20-22) to facilitate pedestrian traffic.
The public is encouraged to follow appropriate social distancing protocols, including wearing face masks.
The Winston-Salem Community Mural Project is a collaborative grassroots public art project, inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. Eighteen local artists, and the Women's Committee of Stagehands Local 635, helped create the mural. The overall mural project was organized by Rasheeda Shankle in partnership with The City of Winston-Salem, The Minister’s Conference Winston-Salem Vicinity, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, Triad Cultural Arts, Honorable Youth, and community leaders Joshua Mack, Chelsea Jones, Casey Jones and Larry (L B the Poet) Barron.
Winston-Salem residents turned out in large numbers to watch the creative process last Saturday and to hear Mayor Allen Joines, other elected officials and community leaders speak. There was a steady stream of visitors to the mural throughout last weekend and this week. Mayor Joines, who contributed paint and other supplies, described the mural as “an amazing piece of art” and said he wanted as many residents of the city as possible to have a chance to see it.
Organizer Rasheeda Shankle described the project as “an artistic showing of solidarity,” and said, “When we come together as a community, we can make a real impact and change the world.”
Dara Silver, Vice President of Grant Programs and Partner Relations of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, observed that artists have always been on the cutting edge of social change. “The End Racism Now #BLM mural is an excellent example of using the creative power of the arts to challenge how we see the world and inspire us to bring about social change that improves the human condition,” she said. ”We are all delighted that it has been received so enthusiastically and has attracted such a diverse cross section of the community.”
PHOTO BY ANDREW HARRISON BROWN
