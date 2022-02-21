City of Greensboro in Partnership with the Poetry Project Invites Youth to Participate in the Voices of Change Series
GREENSBORO, NC (February 21, 2022) – Local youth ages 10 to 18 are invited to use their voices to write and perform poetry about social justice topics through “Voices of Change,” a partnership with the Poetry Project and the City of Greensboro’s Human Rights Department. Participants will meet virtually from 6-8 pm on February 28, March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1.
The sessions will explore the following topics:
February 28: What It Means to Be Black in Greensboro, in partnership with the Ad Hoc Committee on African American Disparities
March 2: Women Living and Leading, in partnership with the Commission on the Status of Women
April 6: Housing and Newcomers, in partnership with the International Advisory Committee and the Human Rights Commission
May 4: Reentry and Community. in partnership with Thrive GSO
June 1: Gender Equity, in partnership with the Transgender Task Forc
During the workshops, participants will engage in conscious conversation with members of Greensboro Human Rights’ boards and commissions and task forces and use what they learn to develop spoken word poetry. Register today to receive reminders and virtual meeting links. Questions? Email info@thepoetryproject.com.
