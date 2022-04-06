a/perture cinema is proud to present Cinema Beyond the Screen. This exhibit, celebrating local artists, highlights the magic of cinema and the inspiration we are left with after we’ve seen a film in a theatre. Curated by a/perture Executive Director and Curator, Lawren Desai, it features 18 local artists that created new one-of-a-kind art works for purchase celebrating the magic of cinema. “During the month the show is up, we hope guests will consider purchasing their favorite cinematic piece, which not only supports a/perture, but local artists as well,” said Desai. “We want to play our role in uplifting the local arts community by showcasing a diverse group of artists and mediums.” Artists featured in the exhibition are Terry Shupbach-Gordon, Veronica Vale, Shairpins by Sheridan Watkins, Ian Dennis, Caroline Dalholt, Cami Burruss, Leigh Kelly, Leo Rucker, Joey Allen, Virginia Christman, Angela Mendez, Kaitlin Botts, Elizabeth Shanahan, Grant Wilmoth, Lindsay Piper Potter-Figueiredo, Hannah Gaskins Pabon, A.K. Landreth, and Abel Brone-Hammer.
After five months of planning, Cinema Beyond the Screen is on view at the Milton Rhodes Center for Art in the Main Gallery, hosted by Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. “I had no clue this crazy little idea of mine would come together in this way. These artists really captured how cinema is such a part of our culture and continues to inspire our creativity long after we have seen a film,” says Desai.
The exhibit, which opened March 28th with a gallery reception to celebrate the artists on April 1st, boasts a very diverse collection of art that we are excited to showcase to our community. One of the artists included, A.K. Landreth, says, “When a/perture cinema asked me to be a part of their annual fundraising event, I knew I wanted to bring something abstract to the table! [My] piece represents the connection we experience to film through what everyone involved brings to the table. From the actors, to the directors and the cinematographers, they create something tangible for us viewers to experience and interpret in our own way with our own meaning. Much like abstract art!” We encourage everyone to stop by the exhibit and peruse the art. Proceeds from this exhibit go to the artists and to support a/perture’s annual operations.
a/perture cinema is a non-profit art house cinema in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina with a mission to engage and entertain the community through the art of film by showcasing thought-provoking and inspiring films — films that enrich our lives, engage our minds, promote diversity, and build community. Screening a mix of independent, foreign, documentary, local and festival films in two 80-seat theaters, one 45-seat screening room, and the 22-seat petit a/.
We would like to thank Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County for hosting this exhibit.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region.
We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
