Reynolda House Museum of American Art’s latest world-class exhibition, Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism, is openthrough December 31, 2022. Curated by Reynolda’s Curator, Allison Slaby, Chrome Dreams highlights the nostalgia associated with America’s post-war boom. Reynolda has assembled 41 works of art, 28 of which are from private collectors in the Winston-Salem area, that reflect the glittering cityscapes, shiny storefront windows and sleek automobiles that are indicative of the period and the style of Photorealism.
“I’ve been fascinated by Photorealism for years, even before coming to Reynolda,” said Slaby. “This exhibition came out of a visit to an art collector’s home here in Winston-Salem. I walked into his house and stopped dead in my tracks at the large-scale Richard Estes screenprint hanging on his wall! When we discovered he also owned several other works by Estes, I knew I had the nucleus of an exhibition right here in town. Then we began seeking out other Photorealist paintings and prints from peer institutions such as the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the High in Atlanta, and the Birmingham Museum of Art. I think visitors will be astonished by this stunning collection of work.”
Reynolda House is grateful for the support of the following sponsors of Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism:
Major Sponsor Mercedes-Benz of Winston-Salem, Lead Sponsor The Charles H. Babcock, Jr. Arts and Community Initiative Endowment, Contributing Sponsors Joan and David Cotterill and Bruce McLain, and Exhibition Partner The Robert and Constance Emken Fund of the Winston-Salem Foundation.
This exhibition is included with general Museum admission. Reynolda House is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Museum Members, children 18 and under, students, active or retired military personnel with ID, first responders and employees of Wake Forest University and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with valid ID receive free admission to the Museum.
Free admission to view Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism is also available several times during the summer and fall. On August 25, from 3-7 p.m., Reynolda On the House will invite guests to view Chrome Dreams and other exhibitions free of charge. Reynolda On the House will repeat October 15 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and November 15 from 3-7 p.m. Reynolda On the House is sponsored by Salemtowne.
Attendees of Cinema Under the Stars, a free film screening series on Reynolda’s lawn, also receive complimentary admission to view Chrome Dreams from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the following film screening dates: August 19, September 2 and September 16. Cinema Under the Stars is generously supported by Presenting Sponsors, A Proper View and The Ginther Group of Keller Williams Realty Elite. Partner Sponsors supporting the event are Barry Zimmerman with Cameron Insurance Services and The Sharpe Mortgage Team.
Learn more about Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism at reynolda.org/chromedreams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.