Now in its 10th year, the Winston-Salem Symphony’s A Carolina Christmas! has established itself as a beloved holiday tradition for the entire Triad. This season, Cirque de la Symphonie returns to thrill audiences with a show filled with acrobatic artistry and family fun, all choreographed to favorite holiday music. Concert goers will experience high-flying routines performed by accomplished acrobats and some of the most original talents to step into the concert hall. Guest Conductor Chelsea Tipton, II leads the orchestra in a selection of popular seasonal music that will send spirits soaring as the holiday season kicks off.
Cirque de la Symphonie is the only company of its kind in the world that performs exclusively with symphony orchestras. Expect to see a show choreographed by a former Olympic athlete, Russian circus performers, elite gymnasts, and a juggling illusionist. And it wouldn’t be “A Carolina Christmas” without a visit from Santa Claus and a sing-along inviting the audience and orchestra to create music together. Merritt Vale, Winston-Salem Symphony President & CEO, says, “A Carolina Christmas is a magical way to begin your holiday season. When the talents of the orchestra and the thrills of Cirque de la Symphonie come together with your favorite Christmas carols and holiday melodies, it is sure to delight audiences of all ages.” These Christmas concerts take place the weekend after Thanksgiving at R.J. Reynolds Memorial Auditorium.
Another holiday musical tradition not to be missed is the Symphony’s sixteenth annual performance of Handel’s Messiah on December 13 at Wake Forest University’s Wait Chapel. Audiences will recognize guest conductor Robert Moody from his 13-year tenure as the Winston-Salem Symphony Music Director from 2005 — 2018. He has helmed the Memphis Symphony Orchestra since 2016 and served as the Music Director of Arizona Musicfest since 2007. Moody’s passion was always evident in the performances of Handel’s Messiah, which he calls “a musical masterpiece that I look forward to conducting each holiday season. No Christmas season is complete without it.”
Handel’s Messiah is widely regarded as one of music’s most powerful messages of faith. Audiences have loved this piece of music since 1742, making it one of the most celebrated oratorios of all time. If you have never felt the impact of the beautiful and dramatic “Hallelujah” chorus live in concert, this is a musical experience that you do not want to miss. The Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Christopher Gillam, once again joins the orchestra for this Triad Christmas favorite.
A Carolina Christmas with Cirque de la Symphonie will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, located at 301 North Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Handel’s Messiah will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, at Wait Chapel at Wake Forest University, located at 2625 Wake Forest Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Tickets for both shows start at $25 and are available online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145.
