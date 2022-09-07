In 1992, Hispanic League held its first annual cultural celebration, FIESTA, for the community. Based in Winston-Salem, the nonprofit’s mission is to “foster diversity and raise awareness by serving as a liaison between non-Hispanic and Hispanic communities.” Additionally, Hispanic League strives to improve the quality of life for Hispanic/Latinx people through promoting community inclusion, education, health, and multicultural understanding.
On Saturday, September 10, Hispanic League will celebrate its 30th anniversary of holding FIESTA. Held in downtown Winston-Salem, FIESTA has become a true Winston-Salem tradition with an average attendance of more than 20,000 people, making it the largest one-day street event in the Triad. Most importantly, it is a key community event that celebrates diversity, Hispanic/Latinx heritage, and cross-cultural understanding amongst all people in the community.
At FIESTA, you will experience musical performances, food, community vendors, art, as well as a parade that uplifts 22 Latin countries. Free health screenings and vaccinations will be offered by community partners such as Novant Health and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
Over the next month, Hispanic League will host a 30th Anniversary Exhibition titled “Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future” at Arts Council’s Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts September 2 — October 29. An opening reception will take place on Thursday, September 8 from 5-7pm.
FIESTA and the 30th Anniversary Exhibition are free and open to the public. For more information, please visit www.HispanicLeague.org
Hispanic League’s 30th Anniversary FIESTA 2022
Saturday, September 10, 2022
10 am — 6 pm
Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts
251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem, NC
La vision de Dr. Rosa Otero and the Chair Library at Salem College
In 2007, Dr. Rosa Otero joined the faculty at Salem College following a career as an architect and professor at Forsyth Tech. A native of Puerto Rico, Otero now serves as Associate Professor and Director of Visual and Performing Arts at Salem College.
Otero is the woman behind Salem College’s Chair Library. The concept originated in 2010 through a collaboration with Otero and Chair Library partners, Martha and Charles Sutton. For years, Otero saw the need for a teaching chair collection that showcased 20th century design. After collaborating with Martha and Charles Sutton, the Salem College Chair Library was launched with their donation of three pieces from their own personal collection. In 2012, Otero, the Suttons, and Salem College joined together to create the Sutton Initiative for Design Education (S.I.D.E).
The Chair Library carries chairs from distinguished companies such as Knoll, and the collection is valued at $100,000. “Seeing a project grow from a little idea to a fully executed project has made me proud,” expressed Otero.
Dr. Rosa Otero has committed herself to the sustained growth of the Chair Library and continued excellence in teaching. When asked why she has dedicated her career to education, Otero responded, “I believe that if I can spark some level of curiosity inside someone, I have done my job. I tell my students to see the world, be curious, and start making connections.”
To learn more about Dr. Rosa Otero and the Chair Library, visit www.ChairLibrary.com
