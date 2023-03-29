On Thursday, March 23, Arts Council welcomed more than 165 people to campus for its Annual Meeting and Celebration of arts, culture, and creativity. The evening highlighted local artists who have participated in various arts events and collaborations over the last year. Featured artists included the WSSU Red Sea of Sound Drumline: H2O, Drake Duffer, Van Slaughter, III, Taja Seafus and Leo Morello of The In-Between, LLC., Paisley Kupta, Spencer Aubrey, and Sauda Mitchell of Sawtooth School for Visual Art. Our campus was full of energy, and the State of the Union address kicked off with an exciting set from the WSSU Drumline: H2O. The evening continued with Chase Law, president and CEO, sharing successes of the last year and where our strategic and revisioning roadmap has led us. After a 15-month development phase with Next Stage Consulting, Arts Council’s Guiding Principles and Modes of Being were shared publicly for the first time.
ARTS COUNCIL’S GUIDING PRINCIPLES
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County…
1. Champions creativity as an essential community asset (Creativity)
2. Engages authentically in all corners of the community (Community)
3. Celebrates fresh perspectives and diverse voices (Diversity)
4. Breaks down barriers to expand human connection (Access)
5. Embraces risk-taking to advance collective goals (Innovation)
6. Creates a culture of belonging for creatives and all residents (Inclusivity)
7. Sets an ambition to outperform expectation (Excellence)
This planning process surfaced a number of learnings, not the least of which is the need to expand the membership of what it means to be a ‘cultural leader,’ while also recognizing that our identity remains one of process. Wrestling with how community ambition gets implemented, and who contributes to the shaping of that ambition, was explored through a focus on four modes of being for our organization.
ARTS COUNCIL’S FOUR MODES OF BEING
As a CONVENER, Arts Council will build an equitable approach to engagement, ensuring fresh and diverse voices are not just heard but provided a platform. Arts Council aspires to be the framework upon which community builds its ambition, and this will only be possible if all are at the proverbial table. This will be accomplished through decentralized relationship-building toward formal efforts to bring people together.
As a CATALYST, Arts Council will aim to leverage its role as a convener to facilitate buy-in on a shared vision and set of goals. Rather than serve as umbrella for this activity, Arts Council sees itself as the undergirding scaffolding that lifts up great ideas, identifies areas of intersection, and encourages working together to achieve big ideas. In this way, Arts Council is less the owner of the process and more the steward of community ambition toward articulation and gameplan development.
As a CONDUIT, Arts Council will work to leverage its financial and facility resources to serve as a conduit of an even more precious resource — the ‘people power’ of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. With catalytic concepts as a blueprint, Arts Council will work to activate human resources ‘to put intention into practice.’ Arts Council endeavors to lead a movement of ‘people who do,’ turning its bias for action into an expression of community spirit.
As a COLLABORATOR, Arts Council performs the role it is uniquely and best-positioned to do, creating new systemic collaborations that cross-pollinate arts and culture into areas of tourism, education, economic development, and workforce pipeline creation, while working to solve the region’s signature challenge of racial equity and inclusion.
We wanted a plan that is living and breathing; one that can be shifted if something is not working or enhanced at any time. We wanted a plan that is achievable. This visioning roadmap is just that. Our team is actively implementing these guiding principles and modes of being to advance the work of the arts and cultual sector throughout Winston-Salem & Forsyth County… and community is at its core.
During the evening, we also recognized our 2023 Arts Council Award recipients (with awards created by local potter Julie Perry. Of these awardees, Truist was also recognized as the Community Initiatives and Social Impact Partner for their longstanding relationship with Arts Council and many others in the arts and cultural sector. This exciting partnership will help to support Arts Council’s visioning roadmap and support our community coming together even further in the future.
The evening culminated with an original spoken word piece by Tamika Wells titled “We Rebuild Through the Arts” that left the entire room feeling inspired for our greater community’s bright future. As the oldest arts council in the United States, we have a lot to be proud of. Special thanks to Raffaldini Vineyards and Foothills Brewing for sponsoring our libations for the evening.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
