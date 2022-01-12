Celebrating Betty’s birthday on the big screen

Betty White, who died Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99, was an entertainment legend, an esteemed humanitarian, and an American institution.
In commemoration of what would have been her 100th birthday, Fathom Events and Boetticher+Trinklein Television present Betty White: A Celebration, a self-explanatory documentary that pays tribute to her ubiquitous talent, which will be presented at nearly 900 cinemas worldwide on Monday, including several theaters in the Piedmont Triad.
Betty White: A Celebration will be screened at AMC Classic Hanes 10, 1501 Hanes Mall Boulevard, Winston-Salem at 4 and 7 p.m., and tickets are $13.38 each; AMC Greensboro 18, 4822 Kroger Boulevard, Greensboro at 4 and 7 p.m., and tickets are $13.34 each; AMC High Point 8, 2705 N. Main St. #117, High Point, and tickets are $13.34 each; Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16, 3205 Northline Ave., Greensboro at 1, 4, and 7 p.m., and tickets are $13.34 each; and Regal Palladium Stadium 14, 5830 Samet Drive, Greensboro at 1, 4, and 7 p.m., and tickets are $13.34 each. Tickets are available at https://www.fathomevents.com/.
White granted exclusive access to the filmmakers as they explored her life and career over her century of life. In addition to winning five Emmy Awards (out of 21 nominations) and two Daytime Emmy Awards, White’s career included memorable roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland, and even hosting Saturday Night Live in 2010, which earned her one of those Emmy Awards.
Betty White: A Celebration boasts a star-studded line-up of reminiscences and testimonials by such luminaries and White co-stars as Carol Burnett, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Valerie Bertinelli, and many others, each sharing their memories of working with White. The film also includes White’s final on-camera appearance, recorded merely 10 days before her death, in which she expressed her appreciation to her fans and followers, demonstrating that even in her final days, White never lost her compassion or sense of fun.
Upon White’s passing on Dec. 31, producers Steve Boetticher and Mike Trinklein issued the following statement: “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And, honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.”
The film would have been screened had White lived, and the decision was made to screen it anyway. “We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the filmmakers said.
