Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) month is observed in the United States during the month of May and recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County recognizes our AAPI artists and their contributions to theatre, music, dance, visual art, and much more.
Thao Nguyen
Thao Nguyen is an actor, singer, songwriter, and vocal coach based in Winston-Salem, NC. Nguyen has worked with The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance as an actor, and wig and makeup artist. Nguyen graduated with a degree in Vocal Performance from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in 2013. Nguyen and his family immigrated to the United States from Vietnam in 1992 to Hartford, CT.
When asked what his favorite part of working as a full-time artist is, Nguyen responded, “Its life giving. I am so grateful to be in a position in life where the work I do gives me life. I love being an artist.” Nguyen has been a full-time artist since graduating from UNCSA in 2013. In addition to acting, wigs and makeup, Thao Nguyen has directed, choreographed, and has served as music director in various productions. Most recently, Thao Nguyen played the role of Mickey Marcus in The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem’s production of The Normal Heart.
“I try to be as well-rounded as I can so I can fit into different puzzle pieces,” Nguyen expressed. He shared that he often does not feel seen as an Asian American. “I have to insist myself upon different roles because otherwise I am not seen in them.” He added the anecdote of different directors thanking him for allowing them to see Nguyen in such roles.
“My hope for the future is to see more minority people on stage,” Nguyen shared. “I don’t want it to feel novel. I want the stage to reflect the life that we live every day.” Thao Nguyen added, “Winston-Salem is awesome. They have seen me and have embraced who I am.”
Ruan Walker
Ruan Walker fell in love with theatre at a young age. Her first theatrical experience was when she was in the 7th grade at a WS/FCS summer enrichment program. Walker recalls falling in love with the opportunity to become someone new and being able to tell new stories.
Walker has acted in different productions at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance. She says that dancing in ensembles is where her passion lies. She values community theatre because everyone who comes together goes by choice. It’s people with busy lives who have careers, but they come to theatre because it is where their passions lie.
Ruan Walker was adopted from China at age three. “It wasn’t until I came into theatre that I realized I was Asian,” expressed Walker. “I was not raised in Asian culture because I have white parents.” Because of theatre, Ruan Walker was able to discover parts of herself and tell her story through art. During the pandemic, Walker recalls feeling isolated. She shared that during the lockdown she reached out to other Chinese adoptees to share stories and relate to each other.
“I am Chinese-American,” stated Walker. “America is a melting pot. We are not just one thing. We are made up of different, beautiful parts of ourselves.”
When asked what her hope for the future was, Walker said, “I want more stories written through the Asian perspective. Not just stories written about Asian people . . . more stories about Asian -Americans, Asian-British, and so on.”
Ruan Walk can be seen on stage in Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance’s production of Cabaret which opens Friday, May 27.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
