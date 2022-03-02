Camel City Playhouse revisits timeless piece

Love can be interpreted from different perspectives, including musical numbers.
A story of a couple’s failing marriage through song piqued interest for Camel City Playhouse, Winston-Salem’s newest theatre.
“‘The Last 5 Years’, written by Jason Robert Brown, is a show I have wanted to direct for a very long time. It felt as if the stars had aligned for me. This year marks its 20th anniversary and it remains a timeless piece. The show follows Jamie Wellerstein and Cathy Hyatt’s marriage and presents this intersecting convention, where one character’s storyline is being told from the end of the relationship to the beginning, while simultaneously this other character is being represented from the beginning of the relationship to the end. They find a way to intersect in the middle, and that is traditionally the only time they are on stage together,” said Director Zach Pfrimmer. “This play is about change. People transitioning from one period of their life to the next. It became about what people need from each other and what they are able to give to one another. It becomes about when people try to find their security and their sense of worth in their partner, it can often be a problem because it is a massive burden to have to bear and put on someone else.”
A Winston-Salem resident, Pfrimmer grew up in musical theatre with acting being his forefront, before moving to Greensboro to attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he studied history and theatre, with a concentration in directing.
“I knew I had to take what I learned in college and performance, to be able to highlight the importance of timing regarding this show. These two characters are at different points in their lives and couldn’t be successful in this relationship, but it was a timing situation, which is a beautiful thing to examine because it is so true to life,” Pfrimmer shared.
While direction maintained its importance, finding the right actors was the next crucial step.
“I heard about the show through Zach, who I had performed with prior. I recently relocated here from Austin, Texas to pursue theatre among other things. I have family that lives here, one being my sister who also does theatre, so it was nice being able to perform with her again. I have been performing for the past four months at local theatres, so I went through the audition process and got the part of Jamie,” said Hal Roberts. “I am familiar with this show and have been singing the soundtrack since I was 14 years old, so it is near and dear to my heart.”
During auditions, many potential Cathy’s showed up, but Pfrimmer recalls one video recording submission that caught his attention. It didn’t take him long to see that he hit the jackpot with Shannon O’Grady.
“I hadn’t been in a real stage performance since high school. I studied Arts Administration at UNCG, where I met Zach, and only worked on workshop pieces while I was there. I knew this was the right time to come back to the stage because I knew if I didn’t try now, when would I?” O’Grady said.
Pfrimmer shared that the chemistry between Roberts and O’Grady was incredible, responsive, and collaborative right off the bat.
“I typically go towards more happy-go-lucky musicals, lighter content. Finding out who Jamie is as a man, and living his story is not only challenging from an acting standpoint, but from an emotional standpoint,” Roberts said.
It can be emotionally toiling to go to rehearsals every night and endure a breakup.
“I’d say I could relate to Cathy when I was younger. She works hard at what she does, but nothing seems to stick for her, and the rejection becomes too much for her. She gets down on herself and doubts her ability to pursue her dreams. That negativity starts to feed into the reasons why she and Jamie didn’t work out. The two of them simply wanted different things. Cathy was more focused on the relationship, while Jamie was more focused on his career,” O’Grady said. “I do relate to her in the fact that I used to be pretty immature about being rejected for things, and the fact I have always been in a relationship with people instead of having time to be on my own.”
Being in a set headspace for the production team is one aspect of a show, but the mood portrayed onto those in the audience is another.
“This is a dramedy. Be prepared to experience a roller coaster of emotions and the euphoria you get at the end when you realize that life happens. That is why my favorite musical number is the finale. You get those long-awaited emotions you wanted to feel throughout the entire show,” Pfrimmer shared. “In my opinion, the show ends on a positive note, depending on your perspective. A bittersweet show with a matching underscore.”
The Last 5 Years will run from March 4 thru March 13.
For more information and ticket sales, visit https://artctheatre.com/clients/.
