A special bossa nova ensemble of Camel City Jazz Orchestra (CCJO) will perform classics of the genre, featuring vocalist Martha Bassett singing in the original Portuguese, on Saturday, July 29. The concert at the SECCA auditorium will begin at 7 p.m.
For Bassett, learning how to speak and sing Portuguese was a dream she never had time to pursue until the COVID pandemic. With performance venues shut down, she was able to focus on learning the language and Brazilian guitar. She also formed a band, Quarteto Brasil, which has performed around the state.
Matt Kosma, artistic director and tenor saxophonist for CCJO, heard Quarteto Brasil play in Winston-Salem last year and was inspired by the idea of forming a larger 12-piece bossa nova ensemble, with Martha as vocalist, for this concert. “I started listening to original recordings and realized that many of them were fully orchestrated. The larger ensembles, including the strings, were so beautiful. That was the inspiration for adding a string quartet to the instrumentation, which includes four winds and a rhythm section.”
Bossa nova, which originated in Brazil, is rhythmically related to the samba, but is distinguished by its complex harmonies. The concert will feature new arrangements of bossa nova standards such as Desafinado, Meditation, and One Note Samba, written specifically for the ensemble. The arrangements were written by Jay Meachum, CCJO trumpet and flugelhorn player, Chris Peebles, who plays alto sax and flute, and Dan Hitchcock, a former lead alto sax player for CCJO.
General admission tickets are $30 and may be purchased at camelcityjazzorchestra.org/tickets. Tickets for students with ID and children under age 12 are $15.
