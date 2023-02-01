Camel City Jazz Orchestra will host “Big Band Brunch,” a jazz brunch celebrating Valentine’s Day, on Sunday, February 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Millennium Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Attendees will enjoy a full brunch buffet with omelet and carving stations and waffles made to order, while listening to classic big band favorites played by CCJO. Mimosas, Bloody Mary cocktails, specialty coffee drinks and other non-alcoholic options will be available for purchase at a cash bar.
“In years past, CCJO has held a popular nighttime gala for Valentine’s Day,” said Jill Stricklin, president and co-founder of the jazz orchestra. “Since Valentine’s Day will fall on a Tuesday this year, we thought it was a good time to try out an idea we’ve had for a while – a big band jazz brunch on a Sunday. Everyone loves brunch, and the Millennium Center knows how to do it right. We thought Big Band Brunch would be a perfect way to celebrate the holiday with a date, family, or friends. Options are available to reserve romantic two-top tables, book larger tables for four or eight, or sit at a community table.”
“Classic big band music is nearly synonymous with romance,” said Cameron MacManus, trombonist and the band’s co-music director. “Those old-school ballads like ‘Stardust’ and ‘Prelude to a Kiss’ are perfect for slow-dancing, and the historical ambience of the Millennium Center really complements that aesthetic and transports you to another time.”
The Valentine’s Day performance has become an annual tradition for CCJO, a professional big band and nonprofit that celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2022. The organization’s mission is to provide live performances, learning experiences, and a supportive and rewarding environment to celebrate and perpetuate the uniquely American art form of jazz.
This year, CCJO will partner with T.U.R.N., a United Way-funded nonprofit, to enable a group of ten students from Mineral Springs Middle School to attend the Valentine’s Day event, each with a guest. The students participate in one of T.U.R.N.’s community and educational outreach programs aimed at developing academic, social and emotional skills through STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) and other enrichment activities. The involvement with T.U.R.N. is made possible through a special collaboration with Innovation Sponsor Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton. The law firm of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete also is an event sponsor.
Tickets, at $50 per person, are available at CamelCityJazzOrchestra.org/tickets, and must be purchased by February 7th.
