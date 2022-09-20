Call for Artists for CAN-NC’s 50+ Community Art Exhibition
Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) announces a Call for Artists who are age 50 and better to participate in a community art show on our campus at 2400 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405. Receptions will be held on Friday, October 21st from 5:00pm-8:00pm and Saturday, October 22nd from 10:00am to 2:00pm. We welcome 2-D and 3-D art of any size. Must be ready to hang or display. $25 registration fee. You keep all proceeds of sales. To submit artwork for the show, you must register at this link: https://form.jotform.com/222615654569161 by Oct.7. Details for art drop off will be provided after you register.
About Creative Aging Network-NC: The mission of the Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The CAN-NC campus, located just 3 miles from downtown Greensboro, NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education.
###
For more information, please contact CAN-NC Executive Director Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-303-9963.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.