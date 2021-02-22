Sun., Feb. 28, at Brookstown and South Marshall
Winston-Salem, NC (February 19, 2021) -- ByGood Coffee and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County are collaborating on an Art Pop Up scheduled for Sunday, February 28, at 301 Brookstown Ave in Winston-Salem. Hours are from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
ByGood Coffee owners, Abbey and Darrell Garner, said that COVID-19 has drastically reduced opportunities for local artists to display and sell their works.
The February 28 Art Pop Up will have a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, textiles and fiber arts. Some of the local artists participating are April Reich, abstract artist of My Creative Designs; Ashley Dula, designer of DULA Apparel; Vaughn Harris, handmade jewelry designer of Patched Pieces by Vaughn; Melanie Jarrett, fiber artist of Three Little Birds Fiber Art; and Aliza` Diggs-Bailey, creator of 3D Adorned leather handbags and fashion accessories.
“Community engagement is a priority of The Arts Council,” said Shannon Stokes, patron services and events manager. “We are always looking for opportunities such as this Art Pop Up that will give exposure to and boost local artists. We thank the Garners and ByGood Coffee for making this event possible.”
ByGood Coffee occupies the former space of Twin City Hive on the corner of Brookstown and South Marshall and roasts its beans in house. The Garners also offer a variety of bakery items from muffins and scones to homemade cakes. Inside and patio seating are both available. Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m,-5 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. COVID-19 protocols are observed.
Winston-Salem, known as a “City of Arts & Innovation,” and Forsyth County have a robust arts community that enriches the lives of area residents every day and accounts in large part for the recognition they continue to receive as a great place to live, learn, work and play. Forsyth County’s nonprofit arts industry supports more than 5,500 full time equivalent jobs; accounts for more than $129 million in resident household income and generates more than $14.8 million in local and state tax revenues.
