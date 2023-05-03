Bookmarks officially launched the third year of the Book with Purpose summer reading initiative on Saturday, April 29 during Independent Bookstore Day. The program exists to unite the Winston-Salem community in book discussions for all ages centered around one book. The 2023 book is Dear America by Jose Antonio Vargas.
“The tremendous success we’ve had with this program has been due to the collaborative spirit embodied by all participants in our community,” Bookmarks Executive Director, Jamie Rogers Southern, said. Previous years have focused on antiracism and destigmatizing mental health, resulting in dozens of collaborations, events, and thousands of books being donated.
Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen is a memoir by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas. In it, Vargas states “I was born in the Philippines. When I was twelve, my mother sent me to the United States to live with her parents. While applying for a driver’s permit, I found out my papers were fake.” Vargas describes his life in America as an undocumented citizen and how there is “no clear path to American citizenship” for him and an estimated 11 million others who live in the United States as undocumented immigrants.
The book is available in an adult edition, a young reader’s edition (recommended for ages 10+), a Spanish language edition, a large print edition, and in audio.
Southern said, “We’re planning to discuss questions of identity and belonging, the meaning of citizenship, finding home, and what it means to be American in today’s world.” Southern continued, “As Jose says in his book, this isn’t about political sides. It’s about finding home and understanding.”
All of the activities on Saturday, April 29 centered around our discussion of identity and what it means to be an American in today’s world. Many community members picked up their free copies of Dear America and information on the summer initiative.
Bookmarks plans to host programming throughout the summer, virtually and in-person, at the Bookmarks Bookstore and in partnership with dozens of organizations throughout the Winston-Salem community. The culminating event will be a free Keynote event with Jose Antonio Vargas at the 18th anniversary Festival of Books and Authors on Saturday, September 23.
“If we reach our fundraising goals, we will be able to donate more than 5,000 copies of Dear America to all ages of readers throughout Winston-Salem and Forsyth County,” Southern said.
Complete details of the Book with Purpose program can be found at www.bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose
