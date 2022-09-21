Bookmarks invites everyone to the 17th Annual Bookmarks Festival of Books & Authors on Saturday, September 24 in downtown Winston-Salem.
All events are free to the public, including activities for every age group and reader. Festival goers will encounter interactive author panels on a variety of genres, book signings, kids’ activities, exhibitors, and food trucks. These events will take place at various locations on Spruce, Poplar, and Holly Streets with panels in Arts Council’s Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts and Hanesbrands Theatre, Calvary Moravian Church, and Footnote.
The festival will kick off at 9 am at Winston Square Park with a dance party with WSPD Paw Patrol and a performance by the Piedmont Youth Chorus. Then, at 9:30 am there will be a storytime reading of Loud Mouse from Frozen’s Elsa, Idina Menzel, and her sister Cara Mentzel. After the event, they will be signing books at the book signing tent that is located in the center of the festival. Due to safety concerns and park capacity, wristbands will be required for this event; visit www.bookmarksnc.org/festival to learn more and stay updated.
At 11 am at Calvary Moravian Church, there will be a special keynote with Sandra Cisneros for her new book of poetry, Woman Without Shame. She is best known for her bestselling novel, The House on Mango Street. This free keynote is presented with support from WellCare North Carolina.
Other author panels we are excited for: Demons & Dragons with Sayantani DasGupta (Crown of Flames) and Tui T. Sutherland (Wings of Fire series) at 10:15 am on the Kids Stage; When Women are Witches with Megan Giddings (The Women Could Fly) & Noami Novik (The Golden Enclaves), Moderated by Isabel Ibañez at 2:30 pm in Hanesbrands Theatre; The Alternate Words of Tor Publishing with P. Djèlí Clark (The Master of Djinn), T. Kingfisher (What Moves the Dead), Tj Klune (Under the Whispering Door), & Lucinda Roy (Flying the Coop) at 11:30 am in Reynolds Place Theatre, and so much more.
Throughout the day, there will be various activities for families and young readers at the Read Write Spell corner in Winston Square Park along with the children’s exhibitors by the Kids Stage. Many of the activities will be based on literacy and the stories from the featured storytime events.
As the largest annual book festival in the Carolinas, Bookmarks’ mission is to cultivate community by bringing people of all ages together with books and authors that educate, inspire, challenge, and entertain. We hope you join us! Learn more at bookmarksnc.org/festival.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
