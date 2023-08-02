On August 8 at 6:30 p.m., The Hispanic League, Love Out Loud, Bookmarks and Forsyth Tech invite students, community members, and educators to an inspiring event centered around Jose Antonio Vargas’ book, “Dear America: Notes from an Undocumented Citizen.” The evening promises to be a celebration of stories, education, and advocacy, fostering meaningful discussions about identity and the pursuit of a better future.
Vargas’ memoir, part of Bookmarks’ Books With a Purpose Program, has touched hearts across the nation, sharing his journey as an undocumented immigrant and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. By sharing his struggles and triumphs, Vargas has become a prominent advocate for immigration reform, encouraging others to embrace their identities and stories.
Throughout the event, attendees will have the chance to hear inspiring stories from students and community members. One of the key topics for discussion will be the intersection of identity, education, and advocacy. The book’s exploration of Vargas’ personal experiences will prompt attendees to reflect on their own paths, connecting their stories to the broader human narrative.
In addition to the inspiring stories and discussions, organizations will showcase community resources and scholarships, including information about Forsyth Tech’s Class of 2023 College Commitment, which provides free tuition for a year for all NC high school graduates in the Class of 2023. The college’s commitment to creating an inclusive and nurturing environment for students reflects their dedication to empowering young minds and transforming lives.
The event will offer light hors d’oeuvres, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and togetherness. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with others who share a passion for education and social progress.
The Book with Purpose program is a Bookmarks summer initiative to unite the Winston-Salem community in book discussions for all ages centered around one book or central topic. This year’s book is “Dear America” and we discussed the themes of identity and belonging, the meaning of citizenship, finding home, and what it means to be American in today’s world. This book is not about taking a political side. It’s about finding home and understanding. The culminating event will be a free keynote event with Jose Antonio Vargas at the 18th anniversary Festival of Books and Authors on Saturday, September 23. This program is a sponsored project of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and funded through ARPA supported by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. Learn more at bookmarksnc.org/BookwithPurpose.
Join us on August 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rhoades Conference Center in the Robert L. Strickland Center on Forsyth Tech’s Main Campus for an evening that celebrates the strength of the human spirit and the transformative power of education. Let’s explore the profound impact of “Dear America” and be inspired to create a more compassionate world for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.