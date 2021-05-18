CALL TO ARTISTS FOR EXHIBITION SUBMISSIONS
(Winston-Salem, NC) – Guest Curator Duane Cyrus is seeking artist submissions for Black@Intersection, a special exhibition coming to the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) in November 2021. Black@Intersection: Moving Images from Contemporary Black Voices in Art is curated by Duane Cyrus in collaboration with SECCA.
Information to Know
We are especially seeking photographic works. However, work in other disciplines -- including but not limited to film, sculpture, mural, and poetry -- are encouraged to apply. If you have a unique artistic approach or form -- let us know!
Exhibition Dates: November 18, 2021 - April 17, 2022 (subject to change)
Entry fee: None
Deadline to Apply: June 30, 2021
Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2021 and selected artists will be notified on or before August 1, 2021.
All work must be created within the last 5 years.
Artists may submit up to 5 works of art.
Each artist selected will receive a participation honorarium.
SECCA will work with each artist to arrange shipping/return or printing of artwork, artists will not have to pay any shipping fees.
Acceptance into exhibition does not require artist travel, but artists are encouraged to attend.
How to Apply
Submit a single PDF that includes the following:
- Artist contact information (include social media links if possible)
- Letter of interest (no more than 300 words)--tell us why to select your work?
- 1-5 art works for consideration (printed, embedded image or url link accepted)
- Checklist with titles, dates, dimensions, media and descriptions (no more than 150 words per work).
- Resume or CV
Submit Completed applications to: theatreofmovement.info@gmail.com
About Black@Intersection
Movement, Flow, Adaptation, Transition, and Contrast—are all seminal components of the Black experience in America. African Diasporic people have always taken their myriad experiences and translated them into new fluid forms of social and cultural expression—from religion to soul food to jazz to hip hop. As a curator and artist working in live performance, photography, and film, Duane Cyrus is deeply connected to the cultural value created when forms intersect. Brenda Dixon Gottschild’s definition of high affect juxtaposition as one of the aspects of an “Africanist aesthetic” as well as Dr. Kimberlee Crenshaw’s coining of the term “intersectionality” inform the foundation and inquiry of this exhibit. Black@Intersection features Black and African Diasporic artists from North Carolina and beyond. The artists simultaneously exemplify and defy–yet continue to redefine the perceived norms around concepts of Blackness as we see it in our world. They resist the nullifying commodification of blackness into a type of monolith and do so by creating works that reify the world on their own terms.
Themes (subject to change)
- Understanding the socio-political reasons for supporting Black Lives. Focus on the past year of activism in support of Black Lives including other images of Black life during the pandemic.
- Themes of Blackness as fluidity & movement. A geography of Black mobility. Illuminating the diversity and movement within Blackness.
- The Black body as a site of agency and power for Black lives.
- Black Women in activism and leadership.
- Blackness as a form of sustainable connectivity to the Earth.
Entry Information
All of the pieces in this exhibition need to be high-quality and display worthy. The work can also embrace any of the themes or topics listed above. Photography, film, music, dance, poetry and other mediums within the thematic areas listed above are encouraged for submission.
The curatorial inquiry is Photography with other disciplines included. Viewers will experience themed areas that contribute to a narrative of diversity within Blackness. Portraiture, photojournalism, abstract, figurative, and other genres are open for consideration.
Eligibility
All of the objects MUST be original works by the applicant, and created within the last five years. Any artist from North Carolina and beyond are able to apply. SECCA anticipates the majority of the exhibition will be wall-hung works of art but other works may be included. SECCA is looking for artists with diverse perspectives who are part of the African Diaspora for work consideration. Women and LGBTQIA+ artists are encouraged to apply. Artists who do not prescribe to categories are also encouraged to apply.
Questions?
Email Duane Cyrus at theatreofmovement.info@gmail.com
EXHIBITION BACKGROUND
In January 2021, SECCA posted an open call for guest curator submissions, seeking new voices and new perspectives for an upcoming project. SECCA hoped to develop a collaborative exhibition that showcases work being produced in response to the current moment, primarily the onset of and quarantine surrounding COVID-19 and the protests and events surrounding the death of George Floyd and the wider Black Lives Matter movement.
After evaluating numerous exceptional applications, SECCA selected Duane Cyrus for the guest curator position based on his exhibition proposal for Black@Intersection: Moving Images from Contemporary Black Voices in Art. The proposed exhibition draws on Cyrus’ extensive experience in the performing arts while incorporating other artistic disciplines including photography, film, and sculpture. Duane Cyrus previously exhibited work at SECCA in 2020 as part of Escapes and Revelations, a group exhibition of the 21 different artists who received the 2018-2019 North Carolina Arts Council Artist Fellowship.
CURATOR BIOGRAPHY
Duane Cyrus is a Bessie Award nominated performer and a professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he teaches Choreography, Improvisation, Repertory, and Career Strategies for Artists.
He is also the director of Theatre of Movement, a collective that produces performing and visual art collaborations and curations––meshing Cyrus’ dance background with photographers, filmmakers, actors, poets, and musicians. Duane holds a BFA from the Juilliard School and an MFA from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He danced with the Martha Graham Dance Company, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, in musical theater (including the original London production of Disney’s The Lion King), on television, and in a variety of other venues nationally and internationally. He regularly works as an independent artist throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia as teacher, performer, and choreographer. Duane Cyrus consistently shares his knowledge and experience through his method for creating live performance called Theatre of Movement.
As an educator, Duane has developed curricula for community outreach, intensives, and arts-in-education programs for New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Circuit Productions, Museum of the City of New York, Charlotte Ballet, Ailey Camp, and American Ballet Theater among others. Duane has received commissions and developed projects for Martha Graham Dance Company, American Dance Festival, and Charlotte Ballet among others. He has received grants from the Princess Grace Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, North Carolina Arts Council, Arts Greensboro, and New Music/USA among others.
ABOUT SECCA
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art, offers a front row seat to the art of our time through exhibitions, experiences, and education programs with a focus on regional working artists. Founded in 1956 and located on the scenic James G. Hanes estate in Winston-Salem, SECCA offers unique large-scale indoor and outdoor settings for exploring the intersections of contemporary art and culture. Learn more at SECCA.org.
SECCA is a division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. SECCA receives operational funding from The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Additional funding is provided by the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund.
