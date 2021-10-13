The Associated Artists of Winston-Salem currently have shows at the following galleries. Dates of shows and any special information or health restrictions will be listed with each location.
WACHOVIA GALLERY – MASONIC CENTER OF WINSTON-SALEM
"SEASONS" OCTOBER 25 – MARCH 3, 2022
Artists' Reception: November 12, 6 to 7:30 pm.
BENTON CONVENTION CENTER FALL 2021
SALEM FOYER
SEPTEMBER 2021 – MID JANUARY 2022
WACHOVIA GALLERY – MASONIC CENTER OF WINSTON-SALEM
"TOGETHER AGAIN" JULY 26 – OCTOBER 22, 2021
‘MOODS 2021’
THE ARTS COUNCIL’S EVERY CORNER GALLERY LOCATED IN THE MILTON RHODES CENTER FOR THE ARTS
OCTOBER 4, 2021 – JANUARY 28, 2022
(masks and verification of Covid vaccination or negative Covid test results within the last 72 hours)
‘2021 SPINE GALLERY’ MEMBER EXHIBIT
ATRIUM HEALTH WAKE FOREST BAPTIST MEDICAL
OCTOBER 4 – DECEMBER 2021
(The Spine Center is on the Orange Level between the hospital and the connector to the Sticht Center, near the Digestive Health department.)
‘2021 REYNOLDS GALLERY’
THE 3-D WORK OF MITCH FULLER
OCTOBER – DECEMBER 2021
(The Reynolds Gallery is on the hallway going from the Reynolds Tower to Watlington, on the Blue Level, one level up from the Spine Gallery and near the elevators.)
October 30, 2021 - "FALL BAZAAR & ABANDONED ART SALE"
Join AAWS in fromt of the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts from 12 - 4 pm for a fall bazaar and sale of works that were abandoned years ago in the AAWS "art closet." Find fabulous deals in gently loved art and frames for repurposing, as well as GRAB BAGS of wonderful treats and surprises. In case of rain, the Fall Bazaar & Abandoned Art Sale will move into the Milton Rhodes Center. Proceeds from this FUNraiser will go to support AAWS and its programs.
(If the event is moved into the Milton Rhodes Center, guests will have to wear masks and show proof of Covid vaccination or present a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of the visit.)
The Associated Artists of Winston-Salem is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that survives on your generous donations. Your generosity is much appreciated.
