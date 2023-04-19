Trees are budding and flowers are blooming — picture perfect pastoral scenes just waiting to be captured on canvas or film. There’s something about spring that brings out the creativity in all of us. We discover beauty we want to hold onto and remember. Take the time to capture your favorite scenes. Spring into the arts with Associated Artists of Winston-Salem. You don’t have to be a professional artist to enjoy and create art. Everyone can experience creativity and beauty through art.
Associated Artists of Winston-Salem (AAWS) is truly “springing” into spring with multiple new shows in the City of Arts & Innovation. Currently hanging at the Masonic Center, 4537 Country Club Road until June 27 is “Travelog,” a show based on places to go and things to see. A special show in the Spine/Reynolds Galleries at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Hospital will hang April 4 through June 2023, featuring 2-D and 3-D members’ works. At the Benton Convention Center, in the Salem Foyer on the main floor, a new exhibit runs April 25 until late August. SPLASH!, based on splashes of water or colors, opens April 24 in the Every Corner Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center and runs through May 13, 2023. North Trade Street Arts Center houses a monthly show in the AAWS New Members Gallery. Additionally, AAWS artists have rotating public shows in many local businesses, offices and restaurants.
The Artist Spotlight, a yearly juried show, will hang in the Winston-Salem Arts Council’s Main Gallery at the Milton Rhodes Center from April 7 – May 13, 2023. An opening reception will be held Tuesday, April 11 from 5 – 7 pm and is free and open to the public. Nine AAWS artists have been invited to showcase a thematic collection of their work in the Spotlight show. They are Jo Robinson — 3-D acrylic sculpture, Michelle Harris — photography, Keets Taylor — acrylics, Johnny Oleska — assemblage, Kevin Owen — watercolor, Danielle Keever — watercolor, Irina Ushakova — oil, Jacques Tessier — oil, and Brandi Jacques — acrylic/mixed media.
AAWS is also providing “Lunch & Learn” lectures, artist demonstrations and classes, play dates for experimenting with and learning new techniques, and artist “meet-ups” to mix, mingle and share new ideas and provide support for emerging artists. All events are open to AAWS members, their guests, and the general public. Dates, topics and costs for these events may be found at www.associatedartists.org/aaws-calendar/. The Associated Artists of Winston-Salem is a 501(c)(3) non-profit fine arts organization located in Winston-Salem, NC. Founded in 1956, the organization is comprised of artists and art supporters. Our mission is to support and celebrate visual artists, from the aspiring to the professional. We look forward to meeting you.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
