Associated Artists of Winston-Salem Presents New Exhibition: BOOKS
Located in the Every Corner Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts
Winston-Salem, NC (August 9, 2022) – Associated Artists of Winston-Salem will host a new exhibition called BOOKS at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. The exhibition will be on view in the Every Corner Gallery August 9 – October 15. An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, August 12, 5 – 7 PM.
The BOOKS exhibition is art inspired by the written word. This includes art based on books; narratives and adventures we have read, loved, learned from; and stories that enhanced or changed our lives. Most of the art is accompanied by the titles and authors of the book that inspired the work, and quotes, either from a book itself, or by the artist. If you are a book lover, you will love this exhibit.
Associated Artists of Winston-Salem (AAWS) is a non-profit fine arts organization located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Founded in 1956, the organization comprises artists and art supporters throughout the United States. Our mission is to support and celebrate the visual artist, from the aspiring to the professional through exhibition opportunities and community events.
