Associated Artists hosts “Holiday Arts Festival” Fundraiser
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (NOVEMBER 9)—Come shop our Holiday Market Place/Fine Art Sale and have fun bidding in our, on-line, silent auction.
Associated Artists of Winston-Salem is excited to be hosting its first Annual Fundraiser event, “Holiday Arts Festival” on Sunday, November 20, at Milton Rhodes center for the Arts from noon to 5 p.m.
Come enjoy some delicious, locally made, sweet treats while doing some holiday shopping at our Makers Market in Reynolds Place Theater, featuring more than 20 unique vendors selling their artfully made creations.
While strolling through the Main Gallery, taking in the Associated Artists of Winston-Salem’s “Artists Spotlight” Exhibit, up through January 7, 2023 have fun placing the winning bid, on your favorite donated auction items, in our on-line, silent auction. Auction goes live on November 10, and winners will be announced November 20 at 4 p.m. And, of course, there will be plenty of amazing artwork, donated by talented local artists, for purchase in our Fine Art Sale.
The mission of Associated Artists is to inspire and provide artists, of all skill levels, a place to be seen through providing programing and gallery spaces. When you support Associated Artists of Winston-Salem, it means we get closer to reaching the goals we have set for the coming year and being able to provide these services to the community. For more information contact Susan@associatedartists.org. You don’t have to be an artist, just an art lover to join Associated Artists of Winston-Salem. Go to our website at Www.Associatedartists.org to join the fun!
