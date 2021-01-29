Greensboro, NC. - Applications for ArtsGreensboro's new relief grant program will opens Friday, January 29, 2021, at 8:00 AM. ArtsGreensboro's Relief Grants are open to nonprofit arts organizations based in Greater Greensboro that drive impact in the community. The application deadline is 5:00 PM on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
The ArtsGreensboro Relief Grant is intended to provide funds for continued operations through these unprecedented times. Greensboro-based nonprofit arts organizations are eligible for up to $30,000 in grant funds to assist with programming, operational costs, and reentry into a post-COVID environment.
Eligible organizations must have been in operation for at least three consecutive years with a nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax status. Applicants must reside within the greater Greensboro area and have at least 75% arts-based activities. The ArtsGreensboro Relief Grant program's total available funds is $300,000. ArtsGreensboro's Grants Manager, Darlene McClinton, will host a virtual information session on Friday, February 12, at 9:30 AM. Click Here to register.
Applications for the grants are available at artsgreensboro.org. The deadline to submit applications is Thursday, February 25, 2021, by 5:00 PM. For more information, please contact ArtsGreensboro's Grants Manager, Darlene McClinton, at 336.279.7086 or email at grants@artsgreensboro.org.
About ArtsGreensboro
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, supports arts integration in our schools, builds capacity for our arts community, and unifies the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org
